Manafort loses effort to challenge Mueller's authority in civil court

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has lost his lawsuit claiming that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and special counsel Robert Mueller exceeded their authority in charging him with alleged crimes that he says have nothing to do with the 2016 campaign.

A judge said Friday that Manafort can't use this lawsuit to stop the special counsel's office from continuing to pursue an investigation of him.

Rosenstein's order appointing Mueller makes clear that the special counsel is authorized to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election, potential links or coordination between Trump campaign associates and the Russians, as well as "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation."