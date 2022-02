A New York man has defied the odds, not once, but twice, by winning the lottery two times.

Juan Hernandez claimed his $10 million top prize Tuesday after playing the New York Lottery's $10 million deluxe scratch-off game, WABC said.

He chose to receive his winnings in a lump sum of $6,510,000.

Hernandez reportedly won a $10 million prize back in 2019 which he said he's "still trying to spend." WABC said that time Hernandez was playing the $350 million Cash Spectacular scratch-off game.