Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for stealing $1.2M in fajitas
CNN
1:27 PM, Apr 24, 2018
6:56 PM, Apr 24, 2018
Share Article
A Brownsville, Texas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after stealing and reselling $1.2 million in fajitas from a juvenile detention center over the span of nine years.
Gilberto Escamilla had previously pleaded guilty to felony theft charges.
Escamilla was caught last summer after he took a day off work from the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center for a doctor's appointment. A driver called the kitchen at the juvenile center saying they had 800 pounds of fajitas to drop off.
The center did not serve fajitas, but the driver said he had been delivering the meat to the center for nine years.
After the driver spilled the beans, investigators found packages of fajitas in Escamilla's fridge where he reportedly sold the meat to separate buyers.