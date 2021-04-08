Watch
Man in Phoenix arrested after 1,000 pounds of fish dumped along road

Posted at 7:39 PM, Apr 08, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man in connection to more than 1,000 pounds of fish left on the side of a north Phoenix road.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department told ABC15 on Tuesday that Phoenix police were looking into a large group of carp and gizzard shad fish dumped on the side of the road near 15th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

Game and Fish says they believe the approximately 1,000 pounds of fish came from a spearfishing event.

Phoenix police say 42-year-old Russell Omar Howard has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police say Howard faces one count of criminal littering, which is a felony charge. Police provided no additional details on the incident.

Clayton Klapper first reported this story for KNXV.

