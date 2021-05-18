Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom and died.

North Dakota U.S. Marshal Dallas Carlson said the incident happened Monday afternoon after a jury returned a partial guilty verdict against the man, who had faced terrorizing-related charges.

Carlson says the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff, and others witnessed the incident.

A witness told KVLY that the incident was “extremely traumatizing.”

As she was ushered out of the courtroom, the witness said she could hear the man screaming that he couldn’t breathe.

Court security officers and deputy marshals attempted life-saving measures in the courtroom.

KVLY has identified the man who took his life as 55-year-old Jeffrey Ferris. Court records obtained by the outlet said he was accused of driving a Jeep toward several children last year and allegedly assaulted a person with a handgun.

The man was facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, terrorizing, and using a firearm in a violent felony, KVLY reports.