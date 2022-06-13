Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Man convicted of littering for decorating fiancee's grave

Grave flower generic Canva.png
Canva
File photo
Grave flower generic Canva.png
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 07:50:57-04

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been convicted of criminal littering and ordered to pay $300 for repeatedly placing boxes full of flowers on the grave of his fiancee.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Winston Hagans was convicted Thursday in Auburn city court on a warrant signed by the Rev. Tom Ford, the father of Hannah Ford.

The woman died in a wreck in January 2021 about a month after becoming engaged to Hagans.

Ford testified that he didn't like the decorations or approve of their relationship.

The defense said it will appeal the conviction to circuit court, where a jury can hear the case.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!