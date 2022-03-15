Man charged after video shows him punching Asian woman more than 100 times

Authorities in New York announced they'd arrested a man suspected of punching a 67-year-old Asian woman more than 100 times.

In a news release, Yonkers Police said Tammel Esco, 42, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime and second-degree assault as a hate crime.

According to police, on Friday, the victim returned home when she walked past Esco, who cussed at her.

Ignoring him, the victim attempted to enter her apartment complex when Esco, without warning, came up from behind her and punched her in the head, knocking her to the floor.

Police said Esco then stood over her and proceeded to punch her in the head and face more than 125 times before stomping on her seven times and spitting on her.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, police said.

According to authorities, the victim suffered multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and face, facial bone fractures, and bleeding on the brain.

Police said she is currently listed in stable condition and is recovering in the hospital.

The attack comes amid a rise in hate crimes and attacks on people of Asian descent around the country, especially in the New York City area.

Esco's court date is scheduled for March 25.