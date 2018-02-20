Lawyer charged in Mueller probe for lying to officials

CNN
9:34 AM, Feb 20, 2018
57 mins ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Special counsel Robert Mueller (2nd L) leaves after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee June 21, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. The committee meets with Mueller to discuss the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong
Copyright Getty Images

Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed a charge against a lawyer for lying to investigators about his interaction with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates in September 2016.

Alex Van der Zwaan is expected to plead guilty Tuesday afternoon.

He is also accused of lying about the failure to turn over an email communication to the special counsel's office. He was speaking with investigators about his work with Skadden Arps in 2012 when the firm did work for the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice to prepare a report on the trial of Yulia Tymoshenko.

Van der Zwaan has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at US District Court in Washington, DC.