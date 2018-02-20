Lawyer charged in Mueller probe for lying to officials
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed a charge against a lawyer for lying to investigators about his interaction with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates in September 2016.
Alex Van der Zwaan is expected to plead guilty Tuesday afternoon.
He is also accused of lying about the failure to turn over an email communication to the special counsel's office. He was speaking with investigators about his work with Skadden Arps in 2012 when the firm did work for the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice to prepare a report on the trial of Yulia Tymoshenko.
Van der Zwaan has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at US District Court in Washington, DC.
