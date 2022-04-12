Krispy Kreme sells dozen doughnuts for same price as gallon of gas

Krispy Kreme knows gas prices are soaring, so they are offering a way to sweeten your "pump day."

Over the next four weeks beginning April 13, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen glazed doughnuts for the price as the national average cost of a gallon of gas.

This week's deal will cost customers $4.11.

"Prices will be updated weekly, so check back each Tuesday to know that week’s offer price," the company said.

The offer is redeemable in-store, the drive-thru, and online pickup.

The sweet deal will take place every Wednesday until May 4.