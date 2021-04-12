Watch
Knoxville police officer, multiple others shot at high school, police say

Police lights
Posted at 4:15 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 16:24:05-04

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

In a tweet, the agency said that multiple people were shot, including a Knoxville police officer.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, a source said the situation "is no longer active."

Knox County Schools spokeswoman Carly Harrington told the newspaper that the high school is on lockdown.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, so please check back for details.

