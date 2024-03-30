King Charles will attend Easter Sunday service at Windsor

London (CNN) — Britain’s King Charles III will lead members of the royal family at the Easter Sunday church service this weekend, marking his most significant appearance since his cancer diagnosis last month.

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will be joined by several other Windsors for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this week.

The event is a firm fixture in the royal calendar and is usually attended by many family members who are often seen walking to church together on Easter Sunday.

The 75-year-old monarch has been following medical advice and stepped back from public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment. As such, the number of family members gathering for the traditional service is expected to be smaller than normal to minimize the risks associated with larger crowds.

Regardless, his attendance will be seen by many royal watchers as a reassuring signal of his health. The King has taken a “business as usual” approach to his work behind the scenes as head of state as he continues his cancer battle.

He has also maintained a diary of private audiences. This week he greeted the new ambassadors of Moldova and Burundi at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, met with secretary-general of the Climate Vulnerable Forum on Wednesday, and community and faith leaders from around the UK the day before.

Confirmation of the King’s presence at the annual royal event came days after his daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed she has also been diagnosed with cancer and asked for privacy as she navigates her health with her family.

The family of five are not expected to be among the royals turning out on Sunday. Kate’s message on her health was released as her children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – finished up school for the Easter vacation.

Determined to protect their children, the Waleses have since kept out of sight in line with Kate’s wishes that “as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

King Charles was said to be “so proud” of Kate for “her courage in speaking as she did” in sharing her cancer diagnosis, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson last Friday.

The pair have “remained in the closest contact” since they received treatment at the same London hospital in January, and the King and Queen will “continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”