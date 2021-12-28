Key parts of 'I Am Vanessa Guillen Act' signed into law

KILLEEN, Texas — It finally happened, key parts of the #IAmVanessaGuillen Act were signed into law as a part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

It’s what Vanessa Guillen’s Sister Mayra says they’ve fought so hard for.

“I hope she’s proud and I’m pretty sure that she’s seeing her legacy being fulfilled. Her name won’t be forgotten,” said Mayra.

The legislation takes away the military’s authority to prosecute sexual assault and harassment cases

It also will make sweeping changes to the way Army handles those investigations and allow cases to be reported through a more confidential process.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling because we’re happy that this came across but at the same time, we remember everything that happened. What my family had to go through and everything Vanessa had to live,” said Mayra.

Mayra says the battle against sexual assault in the military is not over, they plan on bringing up more legislation to protect soldiers and help victims.

“It’s only fair to compensate the victim even if they don’t wanna serve anymore. Just in case they want to start a new life and everything is so expensive,” said Mayra.

Vanessa Guillen was murdered on base in April 2020, and her death has led to several reforms and reviews at Fort Hood.

Mayra said they’re also looking ahead towards the Cecila Aguilar Trial. So, they can get closer to finding out what happened to Vanessa. #IAmVanessaGuillen Act goes into law Jan. 1.