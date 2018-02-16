Kentucky governor blames violent video games and music for school shootings -- not guns

In a Facebook video posted Thursday night, Bevin called on producers of movies, music, television shows and video games to be part of an effort to “figure out how to try to repair this fabric of America that’s getting shredded beyond recognition.”
"Our culture is crumbling from within, and the cost of it is high," Bevin said. "All of you, we've got to step up. We're the adults -- let's act like it. Let's step forward. Let's start a conversation."
He also made the more standard overtures to fellow governors, the president and Congress to strike up a dialogue that can prevent future school shootings.
Bevin called video games where people kill others “garbage” and said “it’s the same as pornography.” He said “freedom of speech” has been abused by allowing things that are “filthy and disgusting and have no redeemable value.”