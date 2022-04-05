Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Kansas already favored to repeat as NCAA basketball champions

NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
David J. Phillip/AP
North Carolina guard Caleb Love reacts to a loss against Kansas after a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. Kansas won 72-69. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
Posted at 9:27 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 09:27:20-04

Fresh off a thrilling comeback victory in the men's NCAA basketball championship game, the Kansas Jayhawks are already favored to win the tournament in 2023.

According to ESPN, Caesars Sportsbook has Kansas as a 10-1 favorite next year.

The Jayhawks defeated North Carolina Monday night 72-69.

It didn't look good for Kansas going into halftime. They were down by 15 points.

However, they quickly rallied back— going on a 12-1 run after the break.

From there, it was a back-and-forth affair. North Carolina had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Caleb Love's three-pointer was short.

This was Kansas' fourth NCAA men's championship.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!