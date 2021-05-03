Watch
Kamala Harris will be 1st vice president with figure in Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

Posted at 5:31 PM, May 03, 2021
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Kamala Harris will be the first vice president to be immortalized in the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

Like his predecessors, the museum will also make a wax figure of President Joe Biden.

The museum released work-in-progress images of Harris and Biden as the U.S. leaders finished their first 100 days in office.

The clay heads were created by a team of studio artists based in London. The artists use hundreds of images of their subjects to achieve exact likeness.

The museum says the heads took six weeks to sculpt, and the figures will take between four to six months to complete.

“We’re honored to create a figure for Vice President Harris and reflect this significant moment in U.S. history for guests inside Madame Tussauds New York,” said Brittany Williams, spokesperson for Madame Tussauds.

The Biden and Harris figures will be wearing replicas of the outfits worn at the 46th presidential inauguration ceremony.

Madame Tussauds plans to unveil the figures later this year and place them in the “Oval Office” experience at Madame Tussauds New York.

