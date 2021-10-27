Judge won't block Southwest's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A federal judge refused to issue a temporary restraining order against Southwest's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

A union representing pilots sued to block the mandate, which was implemented after President Biden announced a mandate for all federal contractors.

The AP reports that the judge said Southwest is within its right to require vaccinations to improve the safety of its operations.

Southwest employees have until Nov. 24 to show proof of vaccination or apply for a medical or religious exemption.

The company will allow workers whose exemption status is still pending to continue working so long as they are "following all COVID mask and distancing guidelines applicable to their position."

Southwest currently employees more than 50,000 workers in the U.S.