Jill Biden gets Delaware beach day for her 70th birthday

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this May 27, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden talks with media after touring the vaccine clinic at Metropolitan Community College, in Kansas City, Mo. Jill Biden is getting a beach outing for her 70th birthday. President Joe Biden and his wife are heading to their Delaware beach house Wednesday to help the first lady celebrate her milestone birthday on Thursday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)
Posted at 6:44 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 18:44:45-04

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Jill Biden is getting a beach outing for her 70th birthday.

President Joe Biden and his wife went to their Delaware beach house to help the first lady celebrate her milestone birthday on Thursday.

The first lady's spokesperson says Jill Biden plans to spend a quiet birthday at home with the president.

The Bidens bought a home in the Delaware resort town of Rehoboth Beach in 2017.

They have spent most weekends since Biden took office in January at their home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Bidens are due back at the White House on Friday and are scheduled to leave next week on their first overseas trip.

