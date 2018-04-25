Jaw-dropping violent armed robbery in Cleveland caught on camera

Partly Cloudy
Jaw dropping armed robbery in Tremont caught on camera
CLEVELAND - A brazen and violent armed robbery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood was caught on camera.
Police are looking for two men accused of robbing a man outside his apartment complex on W. 10th and Thurman Avenue.
The suspects demanded the victim to get on the ground.
When the victim didn't get down on the ground right away, the two men fired off two shots, one landing near his feet and another near his head.
The two men got away with the victim's phone, credit cards, keys and cash.
The owner of the nearby apartment complex whose security camera caught the whole thing on camera is outraged.
"It angers me, completely angers me because I want these people caught."