Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92

Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this July 1986 file photo, Actress Jane Powell poses for a photo in New York. Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood's golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” has died. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. She was 92. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Jane Powell
Posted at 8:03 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 20:03:28-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Powell, who starred in Hollywood golden age musicals, has died.

A longtime friend said that Powell died Thursday in Wilton, Connecticut, of natural causes.

Powell sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” among other 20th-century films.

Powell performed virtually her whole life, starting at age 5 as a singing prodigy on radio in Portland, Oregon.

She made her first movie at 16 and graduated from teenage roles to costarring in lavish musical productions through the mid-1950s.

Powell was 92 years old when she died at her longtime home in Connecticut.

