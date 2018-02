JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - All local schools in Jackson Township in Stark County, Ohio are on lockdown.

A 7th-grader shot himself inside Jackson Memorial Middle School, according to Jackson Local Schools.

Authorities say students and staff are safe and parents will be notified on when to pick up their children from school.

All four elementary schools in the district will remain closed today.

A local newspaper reporter tweeted a photo of the scene at Jackson Memorial Middle School.

According to the Massilon Independent: