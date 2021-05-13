Israel air and ground troops attacking in Gaza Strip, reports say

JERUSALEM — Israel Defense Forces says its troops on the ground and in the air are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip, according to a tweet sent by their official account Thursday afternoon.

During the day, Israel had said it was massing troops along the Gaza frontier and called up 9,000 reservists ahead of a possible ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory.

IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021

Egyptian mediators and representatives from other countries had rushed to Israel to effort a cease-fire, but there does not appear to be any progress.

Thursday's attacks came after violence between the two sides erupted for a fourth night. Jewish and Arab mobs violently clashed in the town of Lod.

Fighting continues despite increased police presence and curfews.

The four days of violence is the most intense fighting Israel has ever had with Hamas, and is the worst Jewish-Arab violence in Israel in decades.

While visiting a rocket defense battery this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told troops to be prepared for an extended battle against Hamas.

“It will take more time, but ... we will achieve our goal — to restore peace to the state of Israel,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

The fighting started Monday when Hamas, claiming to be defending Jerusalem, fired a barrage of long-range rockets toward the city in response to what it said were provocations from Israel. Israel then responded with a series of airstrikes.

Gaza's Health Ministry reports 103 Palestinians had been killed as of noon on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. Israel reports seven people have been killed.

The Hamas militant group governs Gaza.

The airstrikes on both sides have stopped transportation in both Israel and Gaza; Israel's Ben Gurion Airport has closed indefinitely to incoming flights, and a second airport was reportedly struck by rockets.

In Gaza, damage to power lines and infrastructure have cut electricity to many areas.