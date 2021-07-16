IOC's Bach gets mixed reaction in one-day visit to Hiroshima

IOC President Thomas Bach got a mixed reception in his visit to Hiroshima to mark the first day of the so-called Olympic Truce.

Such a visit would ordinarily be routine but the Olympics are set to open next week with Tokyo under a state of emergency and with much of the population opposed to the games being held during the pandemic.

Bach placed a wreath and observed a minute of silence in the rain in front of the Peace Memorial Park cenotaph.

Faint voices of protesters who were kept at a distance could be heard shouting “go home Bach” and “you're not welcome here."

Protesters were seen near the Atomic Bomb Dome with signs that read “Cancel The Olympics."

