Investigation finds Cuomo 'was not fully transparent' on nursing home COVID deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Monday morning, the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released its findings from its investigation into former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The investigation, which started before Cuomo's resignation in August, sought to examine allegations of sexual harassment against the former governor.

The investigation also looked into whether he had directed his staff to "unlawfully withhold or misrepresent information" on the effects of COVID-19 on state residents, whether Cuomo had knowledge of safety concerns regarding bridges in the state, and whether Cuomo "directed, or had knowledge of, executive personnel attempting to suppress related investigations."

In a letter written to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine shared the following conclusions made in the report to the committee made by investigators:

Cuomo "engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, including by creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct."

Cuomo "utilized state resources and property, including work by Executive Chamber staff, to write, publish, and promote his Book regarding his handling of the COVID-19 crisis— a project for which he was guaranteed at least $5.2 million in personal profit."

Cuomo "was not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19."

According to the letter, the committee hired Davis, Polk & Warwell LLP to lead the investigation. Investigators examined 600,000 pages of documents, which included text and email communications, photographs, recorded phone calls, video recordings, and other materials. They also interviewed or examined prior interviews with 212 people.

In a statement, Speaker Heastie wrote, "As we have throughout this process, we will continue to cooperate with all relevant investigative bodies to provide them with the evidence we have uncovered.”

Read the report here:

This story was originally published by August Erbacher at WKBW.