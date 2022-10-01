Iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles getting makeover

The iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles is getting a makeover.

Crews washed it and knocked off all the rust and are now in the process of slapping on a fresh new coat of paint.

Crews said the color would last roughly 10 years, and the sign was last painted in 2012.

The paint mix being used is called 'Hollywood sign centennial white.'

That moniker is in honor of the sign's centennial celebration in 2023.

It will take up to 400 gallons of primer and paint to finish the job.

It should be done by mid-October.