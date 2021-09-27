Hurricane Sam swirls offshore in Atlantic and poses no threat to land, forecasters say

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam is a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic, but it poses no threat to land as it loops northward in the Atlantic.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Monday that Sam is centered about 800 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds dropped to 130 mph Monday morning.

Forecasters say there will be little change in strength over the next day or so, followed by a slow weakening.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect. However, swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week.