Huge wave sends wedding guests running in Hawaii

HONOLULU — An unwelcome guest crashed a wedding in Hawaii over the weekend.

On Saturday, just before Riley and Dillion Murphy were set to say "I do," a giant wave surprised guests after it came over a wall.

"Well, so, we knew that the weather was going to be a little crazy, but we were mainly worried about Hurricane Darby that was supposed to come. That was the new concern. We knew the waves were up." the groom said.

The newlyweds said the waves took out their catering tables and one of the bars.

"Luckily, they did not have any food on them yet, so we were very fortunate for that. And of course the cake. That was amazing that the cake was spared." the bride Riley Murphy said.

The National Weather Service said the vast waves came from a combination of a southern swell.

Other parts of the island also saw waves, some reaching 20 feet high.

The Associated Press reported forecasters said another strong storm, not Pacific Hurricane Darby, caused the massively large waves.

According to the news outlet, lifeguards on Oahu conducted around 1,960 rescues.