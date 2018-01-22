House explodes in Michigan due to suspected honey oil lab

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department responded to the 3000 block of Gregory Road for a residential structure fire in Michigan.

A caller said her boyfriend used the stove in the kitchen to light a cigarette when the house exploded.

The five occupants of the residence were able to escape. The boyfriend received burns to his face and lower arms.

Firefighters from the Independence Township and Oxford Township fire departments assisted with extinguishing the fire.

Fire investigators located what deputies say appeared to be a butane honey oil lab in the basement along with a large amount of marijuana shake.

Deputies said the incident remains under investigation.