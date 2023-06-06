Watch Now
‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in development at Disney

This image released by Disney shows, from left, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson in "Hocus Pocus 2." (Matt Kennedy/Disney via AP)<br/><br/>
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 11:15:49-04

HOLLYWOOD, Cali. — Disney is set to conjure up another sequel to a beloved film.

According to a recently published New York Times profile of Sean Bailey, who is president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, “Hocus Pocus 3” is in development.

“Hocus Pocus 2” was released in October, almost 30 years after Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker blessed us – or should it be cursed us? – with what’s widely considered the official film for the Halloween season.

All three have reportedly expressed interest in appearing in the third film.

In the original, which came out in 1993, a teenager (played by Omri Katz) unwittingly summons a trio of witches known as the Sanderson Sisters played by Midler, Najimy and Parker.

The plot for the 2022 sequel centered around the sisters also being accidentally brought back by a group of teens.

No information as to the cast or a release date for “Hocus Pocus 3” has been made public.

