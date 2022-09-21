Help from the government remains absent for some Puerto Ricans after Fiona

PUERTO RICO — Hurricane Fiona has come and gone on the island of Puerto Rico, but clean-up efforts are well underway.

About 80% of the island is still without power.

Mariela Berrocales is one of the hundreds of thousands of people who are living in the dark.

Berrocales and her family live in the southwest area of the island in the town of Lajas.

When Berrocales isn't helping clear her neighborhood streets, she is back at work at the factory that continues to operate.

She said if she doesn't work, she will not be able to afford to put what food on the table.

"This is total destruction. There was part of a mountain that kind of came down. On the road, there's no way someone would be able to drive because you can crash. It's horrible," Mariela said.

Out of fourteen homes, four are still standing and thankfully for Berrocales, her home wasn't affected.

"There are people that are stuck in their homes. They need to move and do what they have to do to help because people need help," said Berrocales.

The Lajas native said help has yet to arrive in her town, but instead of waiting for help, Berrocales and her community have taken matters into their own hands.

After the storm passed, they took to the roads with machetes and chainsaws to clear out trees that had blocked the roads.

Berrocales said her fear now are the mudslides and what may be found after the water recedes.

She said there are people she believes are buried under their homes.

"They still haven't been able to rescue people out of their homes and these were homes that were full of water," Berrocales said.