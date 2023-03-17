Heart disease: How to protect yourself against the top killer in the US

TAMPA, Fla. — Here's an important health fact that might surprise you — the number one killer in the United States is heart disease.

For some people, the disease runs in the family, but for most people, heart disease is completely preventable.

"I was walking to work – in the parking lot at work on September 10, 2020 – and I collapsed and woke up in the emergency department."

That's when doctors told Alex Espinosa he had a heart attack.

"So, it was something that I really didn't expect and it happened to be that I had a 100% blockage of the LAD, which is the widow maker," said Espinosa.

The LAD is the left anterior descending artery – the largest coronary artery in the body. Luckily, Espinosa was near a hospital and received immediate treatment.

"You know, you start reflecting on your past. Your life flashes right in front of you. I know it's a cliché, but it's true," said Espinosa.

According to the CDC, heart disease has been the leading cause of death in the United States since the 1950s. Some contributing factors are high blood pressure, cholesterol, smoking, and obesity.

Dr. David Wolinsky said you shouldn't ignore symptoms of heart issues, such as tightness in the chest and shortness of breath.

"You used to feel well and you used to be able to run two miles and now you get short of breath when you're running a half a mile. Don't ignore it. Don't wait until you have a heart attack," said Wolinsky.

You can help avoid getting heart disease by exercising a few times a week, managing your stress – that's very important – and kicking any nicotine habit.

Dr. Wolinsky said your everyday diet also plays a major role in preventing heart disease.

"The less processed food you eat, the less red meat you eat, the less white stuff like white bread, sugars, cookies and cakes. It can go a lot toward reducing your risk," said Dr. Wolinsky.

As for Espinosa, he's become an advocate in the fight against heart disease, educating and informing people about the dangers of this disease and how to prevent it.

"So, you know, managing stress, eating right, working out. Doing as much exercise as you can within your schedule is very important to live a heart-healthy lifestyle," said Espinosa.

For more information about heart health, click here.