HCA Healthcare data breach affects 11 million patients, several Florida facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — HCA Healthcare reported about 11 million patients were affected by a data security incident where some patient information was made available by an unauthorized party on an online forum.
On Monday, HCA Healthcare said information such as patients' names, addresses, email, phone numbers, date of birth, and appointment information was breached during a data security incident.
According to HCA Healthcare, treatment information, diagnosis, patient condition, payment information, passwords, driver's license and social security numbers were not part of the breach.
The incident affected multiple facilities in 20 states. Several hospitals in the Tampa Bay area were affected, including:
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
HCA Healthcare said the breach appears to be theft from an external storage location used for automating emails. The incident is being investigated by law enforcement.
