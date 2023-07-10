HCA Healthcare data breach affects 11 million patients, several Florida facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — HCA Healthcare reported about 11 million patients were affected by a data security incident where some patient information was made available by an unauthorized party on an online forum.

On Monday, HCA Healthcare said information such as patients' names, addresses, email, phone numbers, date of birth, and appointment information was breached during a data security incident.

According to HCA Healthcare, treatment information, diagnosis, patient condition, payment information, passwords, driver's license and social security numbers were not part of the breach.

The incident affected multiple facilities in 20 states. Several hospitals in the Tampa Bay area were affected, including:



HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital

HCA Florida Blake Hospital

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital

HCA Florida Largo Hospital

HCA Florida Northside Hospital

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital

HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital

HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

HCA Healthcare said the breach appears to be theft from an external storage location used for automating emails. The incident is being investigated by law enforcement.

