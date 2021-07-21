Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Wenig/AP
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Harvey Weinstein LA charges
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 14:29:00-04

LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts.

Sheriff’s deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court Wednesday in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and a mask.

The disgraced movie mogul with his lawyer entered the plea a day after he was extradited to California from New York, where he was serving a 23-year prison term. He now awaits a second trial on a second coast, and the possibility of another lengthy sentence.

Weinstein’s charges involve five women and span from 2004 to 2013. The 11 counts together could bring a sentence of 140 years.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.