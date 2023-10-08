Watch Now
Hamas says it is holding more than 100 people captive from its assault on Israel

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Fatima Shbair/AP
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Posted at 4:44 PM, Oct 08, 2023
GAZA STRIP — A senior Hamas official says the militant group is holding more than 100 people captive after its unprecedented assault on Israel.

Mousa Abu Marzouk made the remarks Sunday to the Arabic language news outlet al-Ghad. The figure is in addition to more than 30 people said to be held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

During their rampage through southern Israel, militants dragged back into Gaza dozens of captives, among them women, children and the elderly.

Their precise number was not clear until the two militant groups made their announcements. Israel's military has said only that a “significant” number were abducted, without further detail.

