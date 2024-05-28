Grocery prices are dropping but some shoppers say not low enough

There is some progress in the battle to tame prices.

Grocery prices fell for the first time in a year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.

Cindy Johnson said she is seeing the drop firsthand.

“I noticed going in there that things were a lot less expensive,” said Johnson. “I feel like they’re going down especially in Target because now they have the Target Circle, and you can use the REDCard.”

Target recently announced that it’s cutting prices on 5,000 items and many of those items are staples like milk, meat, and bread.

Aldi and Walmart have also stepped up efforts to cut prices, hoping to attract inflation-weary shoppers.

Some shoppers welcome cooling prices but say they’re not low enough.

“We don't see it. We don't see it. No ma’am,” said Christina Hernandez. “Everything is so expensive. You can’t even buy groceries these days, it's so expensive. Nothing's going down.”

The latest inflation reading shows grocery prices dropped 0.2% in April.

Among the drops, according to the latest CPI report:



Eggs: Down 7.3%

Chicken: Down 0.8%

Bacon: Down 0.7%

Bread: Down 0.2%

“We’re always looking for some sort of deal or some sort of cheaper price. I know I do, whether it’s food or clothes,” said Alexandria Ebron.

Ebron, the creator of The Frugalista Life blog said shoppers should compare prices online to look for deals. She also recommends signing up for loyalty programs

“That way you get the coupons to your email or on the receipts. Even sometimes if you have the app of the grocery store there are giveaways and perks that way as well,” said Ebron.