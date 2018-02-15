Grief counselors available Thursday at multiple locations after Parkland school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Counselors will be on hand at several different locations to help students, parents and staff members cope with Wednesday's tragedy at a Florida school.

SPECIAL SECTION: Shooting at Broward County school shooting

At Pine Trials Recreation Center counselors will be on hand beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday to help people cope with the horrific events that unfolded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Students said it was close to the end of the school day when a fire alarm went off.

They said it was unusual because they had a fire drill earlier in the day.

After they exited their classrooms, they quickly went back inside scared for their lives after hearing gunfire.

Many said they will never forget what they saw.

“We just kept hiding until the cops raided the freshman building to make sure no gunman was there, and then the SWAT team came and got all the injured people out first. Walking you could see blood everywhere and people on the ground, just very traumatic to watch," said a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Parkland school is closed for the rest of the week.

Fifteen people died at the school and two other victims later died at the hospital. It’s unclear how many of the victims were students, teacher or staff.

Counseling support will be available beginning 8 a.m. at the following locations:

* Pines Trails Park Recreation Center and Amphitheater

10555 Trails End

Parkland, Fla 33076

* Coral Springs Gymnasium

2501 Coral Springs Drive

Coral Springs, Fla. 33065

* Coral Springs Center for Performing Arts

2855 Coral Springs Drive

Coral Springs, Fla. 33065



* Grief counselors will also be onsite for students and staff at Westglades Middle School.



For Marjory Stoneman Douglas staff members, grief counselors will be available at:

Parkland Library

6620 N. University Drive

Parkland, Fla. 33067