Google releases results of most-searched Christmas cookies in U.S.

Cookies are a time-honored tradition when it comes to the holiday season.

As people gear up to celebrate the holidays, bakers throughout the U.S. are searching the world wide web for the best cookie recipe.

Google recently published a cookie-centric map that shows searches from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 on what each state is searching for when it comes to the top-holiday cookie recipe in the U.S.

The most searched cookie recipe in Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Mississippi was the Christmas cookie ice cream.

Colorado, Iowa, South Dakota, and Wyoming all searched the most for Keto Christmas Cookies.

Gluten-free Christmas cookies were most searched in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Maine.

People in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Nebraska, and Alabama all searched for a Christmas cookie fudge recipe.