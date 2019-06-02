Menu

Google outage: YouTube, Snapchat, Gmail, other services down

Posted: 4:21 PM, Jun 02, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-02 20:43:14Z
A Google outage is affecting many services Sunday afternoon, including YouTube, Gmail, Snapchat and many others.

According to the Google Cloud Platform dashboard , there is an issue with the Google Compute Engine, affecting social media apps and websites. The issues started around 3:25 EST.

Users primarily on the east coast of the United States were reporting issues with Google and apps that use Google Cloud, such as Snapchat and Discord, according to downdetector.com . But people in other regions of the U.S. and Europe are experiencing issues as well.

Google nor any of the affected sites and apps have said when services will be back to normal.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

