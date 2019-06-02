Google outage: YouTube, Snapchat, Gmail, other services down

A Google outage is affecting many services Sunday afternoon, including YouTube, Gmail, Snapchat and many others.

According to the Google Cloud Platform dashboard , there is an issue with the Google Compute Engine, affecting social media apps and websites. The issues started around 3:25 EST.

Users primarily on the east coast of the United States were reporting issues with Google and apps that use Google Cloud, such as Snapchat and Discord, according to downdetector.com . But people in other regions of the U.S. and Europe are experiencing issues as well.

Google nor any of the affected sites and apps have said when services will be back to normal.

We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from using the app 😥 Hang tight! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) June 2, 2019

This story is breaking and will be updated.