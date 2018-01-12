Here's how you can have a 'treat yourself' day for free on your birthday

No one should ever have to pay for anything on their birthday. And even if you're not hosting a party with friends on your birthday, there's a way to enjoy being pampered all day — without payign a dime.

Dozens of restaurants will provide you with free items on your birthday — Starbucks offers a free coffee, Denny’s will serve a free grand slam and Jersey Mike's Subs will make you a free sandwich. For dinner, IHOP will offer you a free meal, and for dessert, Baskin Robins will scoop out a free ice cream.

As for a free gift, Ulta will wrap one up for you.

There's only one catch — you'll have to do a little work ahead of your birthday. To get free food and gifts, you will need to spend a few minutes signing up for the rewards programs. You can do that by visiting the restaurants and stores, or going to their website.