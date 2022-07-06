Georgia's Brian Kemp raises $3.8M for reelection bid

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says his main campaign committee raised $3.8 million in the two months ended June 30.

However, heavy spending leading up to the Republican's blowout primary win means Kemp's total amount of cash on hand continues to fall. Kemp spokesman Cody Hall says the incumbent's main campaign committee had $6.4 million in cash on June 30.

Democrat Stacey Abrams has yet to report numbers. Abrams has raised more than $20 million for her main campaign committee since announcing in December that she would run. Kemp has raised more than $23 million over a longer period, topping the $22.4 million he raised in 2018.