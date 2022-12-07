General Motors to install EV chargers in underserved areas

Amid efforts to bolster electric vehicle infrastructure, General Motors has unveiled plans to install Level 2 chargers in underserved communities throughout the U.S.

GM’s plan would double the number of chargers available in the U.S. and Canada. The automaker would install 40,000 chargers in rural and urban areas throughout the two nations, GM said.

“Our dealers are deeply involved and trusted in their communities and are well positioned to determine locations that expand access to EV charging, including at small businesses, entertainment venues, schools and other popular destinations,” said Hoss Hassani, vice president of GM EV Ecosystem. “Our dealers are an important enabler of our all-electric future and in many cases, will be the catalyst for EV adoption in communities that would otherwise have limited EV infrastructure.”

The announcement comes three months after President Joe Biden said that 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations will be installed along 53,000 miles of highways. It was part of a bill that expanded $7,500 tax credits to purchase EVs.

Level 2 chargers are among three common types of chargers available to EV users. It can generally fully recharge EVs overnight or can provide up to 25 miles of range after an hour of charging. Nearly 80 percent of public EV chargers are Level 2.