Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Garbage and recyclables pile up as omicron takes its toll

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Trash sits out for collection in Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The omicron variant is sickening so many sanitation workers around the U.S. that waste collection in Philadelphia and other cities has been delayed or suspended. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Virus Outbreak Garbage
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 10:24:39-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The omicron variant is sickening so many sanitation workers around the U.S. that some cities have had to delay or suspend garbage and recycling pickup, angering residents shocked that governments can’t perform this most basic of functions.

The slowdowns have caused recycling bins full of Christmas gift boxes and wrapping paper to languish on Nashville curbs. Trash bags have piled up on Philadelphia streets. And uncollected yard waste has blocked sidewalks in Atlanta.

The highly contagious variant hit just when Americans were generating a lot of trash — over the Christmas holidays.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!