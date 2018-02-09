Florida teen shooting at animals in trash, accidentally kills himself

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. -- A 15-year-old boy is dead after he reportedly went outside to shoot animals that were getting into the trash and accidentally shot and killed himself.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, in reference to a gunshot wound.

EMS arrived on scene and began life-saving measures on the teen. The victim was identified as Wyatt Austin Ballard Hall. He could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the parents were in their bedroom when they heard a gunshot. Wyatt reportedly entered the home and told them he shot himself after he went outside to shoot animals that were getting into the trash.

The shooting appears to be accidental, according to deputies. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.