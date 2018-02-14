The Associated Press is reporting that the suspect in custody from Wednesday's mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida is ex-student Nikolaus Cruz. Cruz was arrested nearly one hour after Wednesday's massacre began, according to the Broward County Sheriff.

Cruz was said to have been a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz was caught in a nearby town, and was taken to a hospital after being arrested.

As of Wednesday evening, there have been 17 reported fatalities, and multiple injuries, the Broward County Sheriff said in a press conference.

According to the Miami Herald, the ex-student had been flagged as a threat, one teacher told the paper.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” math teacher Jim Gard told the Herald. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said that Cruz had an AR-15 type weapon, and countless magazines in his possession.