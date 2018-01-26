Five Florida teens accused of raping 13-year-old girl, four arrested

Five Manatee County, Florida teen boys are accused of raping a 13-year-old girl last year.

Four of the five boys involved have been arrested for sexual battery, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office affidavit. The fifth boy is currently at large according to deputies.

All five boys attend Braden River High School and were minors at the time of the incident.

The victim told deputies she snuck out of her home on August 18, 2017 to watch Netflix with one of the teens accused. When she arrived at the home, the boy walked her to a bedroom and shut the door and the two watched television. About 20-30 minutes later, four other boys showed up to the home. The boy left the room and argued with the other boys. The victim overheard the boys talking about her age and if she was a virgin.

The boy came back to his room and asked the victim to undress, but she refused to undress. According to the arrest affidavit, the boy was persistent and ended up removing the girl's clothes. He then got on top of her and had non-consensual sex with her. The victim told deputies she was scared the boy was going to hurt her more if she fought back.

Another boy entered the room and started arguing with the boy. The two left the room and then another boy entered the room and raped the victim. The victim told deputies she could overhear the boys discussing things in the bathroom outside of the room. The other three boys entered the room one by one and raped the victim, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies were made aware of the incident on January 18, 2018. On January 19, 2018 deputies responded to Braden River High School to speak to one of the boys involved. The boy denied the allegations before admitting to having sex with the girl but he told deputies it was consensual. The boy told deputies the four other boys also had sex with the victim that night.