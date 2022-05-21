Watch
NewsNational

Actions

First formula flights from Europe to arrive this weekend

Baby formula generic Canva.png
Canva
Baby formula generic Canva.png
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 10:00:07-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first flights of infant formula from Europe, authorized by President Joe Biden to relieve a deepening U.S. shortage, will arrive in Indiana aboard military aircraft this weekend.

That's according to the White House, which says 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula will leave Ramstein Air Base in Germany and arrive in the U.S. this weekend.

Another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Altogether about 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of the three formulas, which are hypoallergenic for children with cow's milk protein allergy, will arrive this week.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!