LAKELAND, Fla. — Hurricane hunters made history Thursday while gathering the latest data on Hurricane Dorian.

According to a tweet from the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center, the first all-female, three-pilot flight crew flew a mission into the storm.

The Florida-based crew consisted of Capt. Kristie Twining, Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington and Lt. Lindsey Norman.

Data gathered on these flights help meteorologists determine the strength and path of the hurricane.

Manned flights into hurricanes have been occurring since 1943, so congratulations to these ladies!

This story was originally published by Scott Sutton on WPTV.