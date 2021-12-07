Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN fired Cuomo for the role he played in defense of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he fought sexual harassment charges. CNN said Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, it was still investigating but additional information had come to light. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Cuomo
Posted at 8:02 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 20:02:57-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he’s dropping his SiriusXM radio show.

The decision follows a sexual harassment accuser coming forward.

"While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult," Cuomo said in a post on social media. "So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next."

Cuomo was criticized for breaching journalism ethics by trying to help his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with his own harassment allegations.

After CNN fired Chris Cuomo over the weekend, a sexual harassment allegation was made by a woman who has chosen to remain anonymous.

Chris Cuomo denied the allegation through a spokesman.

It's unclear what is next for Chris Cuomo. In his post, he said he looks forward to being back in touch with his listeners in the future.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season