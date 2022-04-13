Finland, Sweden inch closer to applying to join NATO

The leaders of Finland and Sweden announced Wednesday that they are looking closely at joining NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finland shares a border with Russia.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin reportedly said the country would decide “within weeks” whether to join the military alliance.

“Everything changed when Russia invaded Ukraine,” Marin said, according to CNBC.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Andersson made similar statements, adding that her country would analyze what's best for the Swedish people.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that NATO would welcome Sweden and Finland if they decided to apply.

NATO countries receive security guarantees because of Article 5. It essentially says an attack on one country is an attack on all countries in the alliance.

The move would not be welcomed by Russia, which considers NATO a threat.