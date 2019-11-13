A judge has decided that Chunk, known by his family as the sweetest pit bull on earth, can go home. That's according to a decision issued Tuesday in Town of Concord Court, New York.

"I'm very happy. I can't wait to go home and tell my family," said owner Jacqueline Wilk.

After Chunk attacked a mail carrier, a behaviorist from Behavior DVM recommended he be euthanized.

But, that decision was challenged and the dog was ordered to undergo an additional evaluation.

Even though Chunk can now go home, his owners must meet a list of court ordered mandates.

Owners must: