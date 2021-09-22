Watch
FDA authorizes COVID-19 booster shots for millions of Americans

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 7:59 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 20:10:41-04

Millions of Americans are one step closer to getting a COVID-19 booster shot.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended its emergency use authorization for a Pfizer booster shot Wednesday. It allows for people 65 years and older to get the vaccine.

The agency also says adults who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 can get the booster shot. In addition, adults who work in settings that put them at serious risk of COVID-19 are eligible for the vaccine.

"The FDA amended the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for a booster dose in certain populations such as health care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons, among others,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

The booster should be administered at least 6 months after a person completed their first vaccine series, the FDA says.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is in the midst of a two-day meeting to provide guidance on the booster shot. Its official policy is expected as early as Thursday.

However, The New York Times reports that even if the CDC takes a different stance on boosters, health care providers can now follow the FDA's eligibility guidelines.

The booster is currently only available for the Pfizer vaccine. The FDA still needs to review data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson before authorizing a booster shot from those companies.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

